Live Now
WATCH: 2020 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Thousands come from near & far to see Gasparilla Invasion

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re finally here, and hundreds of thousands of people came to greet them.  

As Gasparilla pirates made their way to land, crowds gathered along Bayshore Boulevard and surrounded the Tampa Convention Center. 

LIVE: Gasparilla Invasion & Parade of Pirates

Many land lovers spoke to 8 On Your Side and said Saturday was their first Gasparilla.  

“I said, ‘We gotta go to the Gasparilla parade and watch this,’ it’s something you’ve never seen before,” said Palm Coast, Florida couple Angel and David Pryor.  

Some came from all over the country just to be a pirate for the day. 

“All my buddies are up north shoveling snow in long pants, layers, four layers of coats. I am down here in shorts, on the water having a good time,” said New Yorker Tommy Vaughn. 

And what better way to celebrate love than by having your bachelorette party at the Gasparilla invasion? That’s what Natalie Berat did.

“It’s considered a holiday in Tampa so I figured, best place to have my bachelorette party was in Tampa,” said Berat.   

On Saturday, several “professional pirates” could be spotted among the large crowds, like Janice and Rick Styblewski. The couple has been coming to Gasparilla for the last 30 years. 

“It gets more crowded, more people, more beads, more fun every year. We love it. It’s great,” said Janice.  

One thing is for certain about Gasparilla: It brings people, pirates and pets together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Mayor Castor on handing over the key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor on handing over the key"

Searching for Mayor Castor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Searching for Mayor Castor"

Pirates arrive in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates arrive in Tampa"

Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go"

Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss