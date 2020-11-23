Gasparilla postponed: Organizers move Tampa’s pirate festivities to April due to coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasparilla, the biggest annual event in the Tampa Bay area, is officially being pushed back a few months in 2021 due to coronavirus, organizers announced Monday.

Gasparilla festivities usually happen in January each year. The 2021 Gasparilla invasion, parade and pirate festival were scheduled for Jan. 30 but organizers say due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to push back the festival until April.

The Children’s Gasparilla parade is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest and parade is set to take place Saturday, April 17, 2021.

“Safety is our most important responsibility,” Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Peter Lackman said. “In the public interest of restricting events that bring large numbers of people to our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone. We look forward to celebrating with our mateys safely and responsibly this April.”

Coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing in Florida, and across the country. The ongoing pandemic has forced organizers of several major events to either cancel or go virtual.

Gasparilla is known for being one of the largest parades in the country. The annual all-day event draws in hundreds of thousands of spectators every year.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.