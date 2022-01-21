Tampa PD offers tips to keep kids safe at Children’s Gasparilla Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you going to the Children’s Gasparilla Parade on Saturday? You may want to fill out a “Kids Safety Card” from the Tampa Bay Police Department just in case your child gets lost.
Officers said the card is just an additional safety measure that can help identify a missing child and expedite the reunification with parents or guardians.
Officers also said it’s a good idea to take a picture of your child on the day of the event so authorities can be equipped with an up-to-date picture.
Cards can be picked up at two locations on Saturday before the parade:
- Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Bicycle Rodeo (Bayshore, southbound lanes, Rome to Dakota)
- Between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. at the Pre-Schooler Stroll (Bayshore, northbound lanes, Howard to Rome)
