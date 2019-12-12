Tampa mayor to unveil #BeadFreeBay initiative for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor will unveil a new initiative Thursday afternoon to keep Gasparilla beads out of Bay area waters.

Castor is partnering with several krewes and local organizations to make Tampa’s signature event more sustainable as part of her #BeadFreeBay initiative.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade is January 18, 2020, with the main event a week later on Jan. 25.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of beads end up in Bay area waters every year, which can be dangerous to marine life and the environment.

Castor is partnering with Chappell Roberts, Florida Aquarium, EventFest, Yacht Star Ship, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Krewe of Sant ‘Yago, Rough Riders, and Green Gasparilla.

The #BeadFreeBay initiative will crackdown on littering with actions Castor will announce Thursday at 1:30 pm at the Gasparilla Pirate Ship’s off-season parking spot on Tarpon Dock.

LATEST STORIES: