Tampa leaders urge people to watch Gasparilla pirate invasion from land, rough water conditions expected

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at noon and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Local leaders are encouraging people to watch the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion from land this year, as the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Saturday.

The advisory states boaters can expect northwest winds 20 kt (23 mph) to 25 kt (28 mph) with gusts up to 30 kt (34 mph) and seas of 6 to 9 feet from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard said a small craft is generally described as being less than 33 feet in length.

The NWS said strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

The Tampa Police Department said inexperienced mariners, especially those who plan to operate smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions.

“If you are in a small boat or inexperienced we do not want you out on the water tomorrow. There is plenty of land to watch it, the invasion will still happen. We prefer you to watch it on land,” said Interim Chief Ruben Delgado, Tampa Police Department.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla announced Friday afternoon that the Jose Gasparilla ship, led by Captain Peter Lackman, will begin sailing at noon Saturday from Port Tampa Bay.

The Jose Gasparilla will sail up the Ybor Channel, around Harbour Island, and into the Seddon Channel. They’ve set their sights on the Tampa Convention Center, where they’ve commanded Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the key at 1 p.m.

The weather was already believed to be an issue for one of the city’s largest annual events. The latest MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST predicted temperatures to be in the upper 40s at the warmest point of the day on Saturday.