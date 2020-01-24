Take a sip of Gasparilla with official themed coffee

Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want to get a taste of Gasparilla? Now you can.

The official coffee of Gasparilla by Joffrey’s is called “Gaspar’s Brew” and is the rare treasure pirates search for.

According to Joffrey’s, during the late 18th century, Gaspar scavenged African lands for sources of food in order to maintain his quest.

On his adventure, he climbed a mountain he stumbled upon a slender tree for shade. He looked up and spotted red cherries – the treasure he was searching for. 

He then sailed back across the world, landing on what we now know as our home of Tampa Bay, according to the tale.

Fittingly, the official coffee of Gasparilla has notes of cherries.

The Gaspar’s Brew and additional festive treats will be served at the Purple Mobile Coffee Bar on the corner of Howard and Bayshore during Gasparilla.

