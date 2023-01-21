TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bayshore Boulevard was closed off and ready for tiny swashbucklers to take over Saturday.

A big part of the pirate invasion and Children’s Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on the land.

According to officials, there will be 4,000 Hillsborough County deputies and 1,000 Tampa police officers patrolling the event.

“Whether you see a police officer or a deputy, stop and talk to them, share information, tips. or you can give us a tip through, of course, 911 or TIP 411. Just text the word SAFETAMPA and then we’ll receive your tip,” Tampa Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

It is also recommended you take a picture of your child and what they are wearing on the day of the parade.

“Our biggest call for service, people get separated from their loved ones, could be adults too. Have a unification plan. Say ‘hey if I don’t talk to you within so long, this is where we’ll meet’,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade begins at 4 p.m. Festivities begin at noon with the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo.

You can check out the full schedule on the event website.