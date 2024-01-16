TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —It’s almost time for one of Tampa’s biggest events, the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion.

“We have been fending off pirates since the first parade in 1904, and in 2024, we are prepared to do it again,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Bercaw joined law enforcement and other city leaders at the Tampa Convention Center Tuesday to talk about safety plans and remind everyone to celebrate responsibly.

The Children’s Parade kicks off the festivities on Saturday, and officials stress the event is alcohol-free. The Gasparilla Pirate Invasion takes place Jan. 27.

Organizers said Gasparilla, the third-largest parade in the nation, saw big crowds last year.

“I have never seen so many boats in the flotilla, I think there were in excess of 1,200 boats, and 600,000 people in the day parade and over 150,000 in the children’s parade,” said Truett Gardner, the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe.

The Tampa Fire Rescue will lead the way for the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship. Once the flotilla arrives at the Tampa Convention Center, crews will respond to calls on the water.

“The majority of our calls tend to be medical-related,” said Captain John Bogush with Tampa Fire Rescue. “It’s quite a bit different than on land. There are some unique challenges, one of which is just often the callers aren’t able to identify their locations.”

The invasion requires a massive coordinated response from more than 30 different agencies. Right now, work is underway to keep everyone safe. Chief Bercaw said there will be plenty of police officers and first responders at the events to keep an eye on the crowds.

“First responders will be working by land, air, and sea to make sure that we see another safe Gasparilla season,” said Bercaw.