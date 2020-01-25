Rough Riders ring in 2020 Gasparilla parade with salute to ‘Old Glory’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every Gasparilla hundreds of uniformed Rough Riders stand at attention on the parade route and raise the American flag.

The Rough Riders Krewe is based on President Teddy Roosevelt and the great exploits the Rough Riders endured when coming to Tampa in 1898.

Today, the Krewe salutes and plays the National Anthem.

The Rough Riders say they do this to celebrate the greatness of our country.

The American spirit captivated other Krewes and this year the special forces are joining in.

Green Berets stood shoulder to shoulder with the Rough Riders.

The Green Berets say it’s an honor to be apart of the tradition for the first time.

Rough Riders and Green Berets at attention, with the flag flying, now that’s something you only see on Gasparilla.

