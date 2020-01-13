Road closures, traffic info for 2020 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the most wonderful time of year in Tampa Bay – not Christmas, but Gasparilla season!

Gasparilla festivities kick off this weekend with the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. The main event takes place on Jan. 25 with the Parade of Pirates.

There are some traffic impacts drivers need to be aware of due to Gasparilla. Here’s a schedule of road closures for the 2020 parade:

Saturday, Jan. 11 – Thursday, Jan. 30

Bayshore Blvd Crossover Closure at DeSoto Ave, Nance Ave, Albany Ave & Gunby Ave

Friday, Jan. 24

10 p.m.:

Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St

Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella St

Davis Island Bridge Off-Ramp onto NB Bayshore Dr

Saturday, Jan. 25

3 a.m.:

Bayshore Blvd from Brorein St to Platt St

Platt St/Channelside Dr from Plant Ave to Franklin St

5:30 a.m.:

Crosstown- EB Willow Ave Off-Ramp (Exit 4)

Willow Ave from Platt St to Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only, 1-way NB)

7 a.m.:

Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson St

Brorein St from Florida Ave to Parker St

Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge

Old Water St from Florida Ave to Franklin St

Washington St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Florida Ave to Franklin St (WB)

9 a.m.:

Kennedy from Hyde Park Ave to Ashley Dr (EB)

Ashley Dr from Cass St to Jackson St

Jackson St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Kennedy Blvd from Florida Ave to Plant Ave (WB)

Madison St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Madison St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Twiggs St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Twiggs St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Zack St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Zack St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Polk St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Polk St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Tyler St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

11 a.m.:

Cass St from Willow Ave to N Blvd

North A St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

North B St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

Fig St from Willow Ave to Gilchrist Ave

Carmen St from Willow Ave to Delaware Ave

Newport Ave from Cass St to North A St

Gilchrist Ave from Cass St to Fig St

Cass St from N Blvd to Ashley Dr (EB)

1:30 p.m.:

Cass St from N Blvd to Tampa St

Tyler St from Tampa St to Cass St

3 p.m.:

Bay-to-Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB)

Swann Ave from MacDill Ave to Armenia Ave (EB lanes closed only, 1-way WB)

Platt St at Howard Ave (EB)

Platt St at S Blvd (EB)

Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

Willow Ave from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

South Blvd from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

South Blvd from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

Whiting St from Tampa St to Franklin St

4:30 p.m.: