TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the most wonderful time of year in Tampa Bay – it’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest!

The main event takes place on Saturday with the Invasion and Parade of Pirates and about 300,000 landlubbers.

Traffic is expected to be very heavy around Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa. Barricades and signs will be in the area to assist with traffic flow.

There are some traffic impacts drivers need to be aware of ahead of time. Here’s a schedule of road closures for the 2032 festivities:

Wednesday, Jan 11 – Saturday, Feb. 5

Close Bayshore Blvd. Crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.

Friday, Jan. 27

10 p.m.:

Bayshore Blvd from W. Gandy Blvd to W. Platt Street

W. Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella Avenue

Davis Island Bridge Off-Ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Boulevard

Saturday, Jan. 28

3 a.m.:

Bayshore Blvd from W. Brorein St to W. Platt Street

W. Platt St/Channelside Dr from S. Plant Ave to S Franklin Street

5:30 a.m.:

Crosstown- EB S. Willow Ave Off-Ramp (Exit 4)

S. Willow Ave from W. Platt St to W. Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only)

7 a.m.:

S. Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson Street

Brorein St from S. Jefferson Ave to S. Parker Street

S. Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge

Water St from S. Florida Ave to S. Franklin St

E. Washington St from Ashley Dr to S. Tampa St

Whiting St from S. Ashley Dr to S. Tampa St

9 a.m.:

N. Ashley Dr from Ashley/Tampa Off-ramp Split and E. Jackson Street

E. Jackson St from N. Ashley Dr to N. Tampa St

E. Kennedy Blvd from N. Florida Ave to S. Plant Ave

E. Madison St from N. Ashley Dr to N. Tampa St

E. Madison St from N. Florida Ave to N Tampa St (WB only)

E. Twiggs St from N. Ashley Dr to N. Tampa St

E. Twiggs St from N Florida Ave to N Tampa St (WB only)

E. Zack St from N. Ashley Dr to N. Tampa St

E. Zack St from N. Florida Ave to N. Tampa St (WB only)

E. Polk St from N. Ashley Dr to N. Tampa St

E. Polk St from N. Florida Ave to N. Tampa St (WB only)

E. Whiting Street between Florida Avenue and Franklin Street (WB only)

11 a.m.:

W. Cass St from N. Willow Ave to N Boulevard

W. North A St from N. Willow Ave to N. Newport Ave

W. North B St from N. Willow Ave to N. Newport Ave

W. Fig St from N. Willow Ave to N. Gilchrist Ave

W. Carmen St from N. Willow Ave to N. Delaware Ave

N. Newport Ave from W. Cass St to W. North A St

N. Gilchrist Ave from W. Cass St to W. Fig St

N. Boulevard between W. Cass Street and W. Main Street

1:30 p.m.:

Cass St from N Blvd to N. Tampa St

W. Tyler St from Tampa St to W. Cass St

3 p.m.:

W. Bay-to-Bay Blvd from S. MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB only)

S. Swann Ave from S. MacDill Ave to S. Armenia Ave (EB only)

West Platt St from S. MacDill Ave to S. Plant Ave

S. Willow Ave from W. Kennedy Blvd to W. Cleveland St

S. Willow Ave from W. Cleveland St to W. Platt St (SB only)

South Blvd from W. Kennedy Blvd to W. Cleveland St

South Blvd from W. Cleveland St to W. Platt St (SB only)

4:30 p.m.:

W. Kennedy Blvd at Himes Ave (EB only)

W. Kennedy Blvd at S. MacDill Ave (EB only)

W. Kennedy Blvd at S. Howard Ave (EB only)

W. Kennedy Blvd at S. Blvd (EB only)

Neighborhood Maps from the City of Tampa: