Road closures for 2020 Gasparilla Children’s Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla season is here and the beginning of the festivities is just around the corner.

Everything kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 18 with the Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Festival. There are some traffic impacts to be aware of due to the parade.

Here’s a schedule of road closures for the 2020 parade:

Saturday, Jan 11 – Thursday, Jan. 30

Close Bayshore Blvd. Crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.

Sat, Jan. 18

2 a.m.:

Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound from Bay-to-Bay to Rome Ave.

6:30 a.m.:

Close Bayshore Blvd. from Gandy Blvd. to Platt St.

Close Bay to Bay Blvd. from Ysabella Ave. to Bayshore Blvd.

Close Davis Island Bridge off-ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd.

9 a.m.:

Close one Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd. from MacDill Ave. to Ysabella Ave.

4:30 p.m.