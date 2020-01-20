Pirates warn Tampa Mayor Jane Castor of impending Gasparilla Invasion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready or not, here they come! Pirates have officially warned Mayor Jane Castor they will be invading the City of Tampa this week.

Three members of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla delivered a letter from Captain Richard Chapman on Friday ordering Mayor Castor to meet with the captain at high noon on Tuesday. The pirates say Chapman intends to negotiate a peaceful surrender of the City of Tampa.

The Krewe will have its cannons on-hand Tuesday for its arrival and the meeting between Captain Chapman and Mayor Castor. If the mayor chooses not to voluntarily meet the captain, members of the Krewe will storm City Hall to escort her to Lykes Gaslight Park for the meeting.

If Mayor Castor refuses to surrender the key to the City of Tampa to Captain Chapman on Tuesday, the Krewe will return Saturday with reinforcements for the historic Gasparilla Invasion.

