Pirates send letter to mayor, threaten to invade Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pirates have threatened to invade Tampa this week unless the mayor agrees to meet with them and surrender.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s Captain, Peter Lackman wrote a letter to Mayor Jane Castor, asking her to “negotiate a peaceful surrender of the city or face a long and costly battle.”

“Should the Mayor choose not to voluntarily meet the Captain at the appointed date and time, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s advance team will likely take the Mayor by force,” the letter said.

Members of the Krewe are expected to deliver the letter to the mayor around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

