Pirates brave blustery conditions, cold temps to invade Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whipping pirate flags and howling wind couldn’t keep Alex Cottom and his crew from joining the pirate invasion of Tampa on Saturday.

“We’re just going to go super slow, and we’re just going to make it across the bay as dry as possible. If people have to get down under, they’ll do that,” he said.

The group bundled up to brave the blustering conditions on the water despite a small craft advisory.

Chief Officer Bryce Phillippi with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, “We definitely would recommend, if you’re inexperienced, or if you have a small boat, it’s best to sit it out this year.”

Leaders with FWC said they had 60 officers out on the water to keep an eye on those looking for loot.

“You just don’t want to be putting yourself in a situation where the boat capsizes or overturns in the water.” Phillippi said. “It’s going to be cold if you’re in a small boat, you’re going to get that mist on you. It’s not going to be a fun experience.”

Rough seas forced Jose Gaspar to find a different route, but his crew still managed to take over Tampa Bay.

On dry land, temperatures didn’t keep the pirate party at bay. It’s a tradition local families said is the ultimate treasure.

“I mean, it’s Gasparilla right? We’re going to go whether it’s raining or sleeting or snowing,” Cottom said. “It’s G-day.”