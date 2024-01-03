TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first-ever Pirate Pup Parade is set to take over Tampa’s Water Street area this month.

In celebration of the Gasparilla pirate invasion, Tampa residents are asked to dress up their furry friends in their best pirate gear on January 14.

The parade ends at Sparkman Warf, where there will be a costume contest to determine the most swashbuckling pets. The event will also have face painting, pirate pet portraits, pet caricature artist, Chill Bros pup cup giveaways and pet adoptions.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and registration is required. Those interested in participating must pay a $20 entry fee, which contributes to Mercy Full Project, a Tampa Bay area animal rescue.

To find more information about the event or to register, visit the event website here.