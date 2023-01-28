TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of pirates invaded the city of Tampa Saturday during the Gasparilla Invasion.

More than 750 swashbucklers invaded Tampa Bay aboard “Jose Gasparilla,” the only fully-rigger pirate ship in the world.

After the ship docked at the Tampa Convention Center, Mayor Jane Castor surrendered the Key to the City to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

See photos of the invasion below.







(WFLA image)



The Jose Gasparilla II (Credit: Jose Gasparilla)

(Bradenton Police Department)

(Bradenton Police Department)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

News Channel 8 pirates (Justin Schecker)

Want to show us your Gasparilla photos? You can submit them here.

The Parade of Pirates is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live on WFLA News Channel 8 or online.