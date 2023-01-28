TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Make way, mateys! The pirates have captured the city of Tampa and are sharing their treasure with everyone along the parade route.

More than 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands and over 50 distinct Krewes are making their way through downtown Tampa.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade will end at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

See photos of the parade below.

Want to show us your Gasparilla photos? You can submit them here.

The Parade of Pirates started at 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live on WFLA News Channel 8 or online.