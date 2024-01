TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa held its first ever parade for our canine friends Sunday in honor of Gasparilla season!

Sunday morning, residents had the chance to bring their dogs in their finest pirate apparel to enjoy pet-friendly activities at the parade on Water Street.

There was even a costume contest for participating dogs!

In addition to the festivities, the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center and Mercy Full Project offered pet adoptions at Raybon Plaza.