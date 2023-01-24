TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is not going to give in to the demands of scallywags. On Tuesday, she refused to hand over the key to the city to pirates.

On Monday, Gasparilla pirates stormed Mayor Jane Castor’s office leaving her a letter filled with demands.

Tuesday, at high noon, the pirates showed up downtown demanding the key to the city at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.

Ye Mystic Krewe didn’t arrive quietly, they showed up blasting cannons.

An excited crowd of onlookers watched as they made their plea for the surrender of the City of Tampa.

“I just think it’s fun to watch them take the Mayor out of her office and demand the keys to the city,” said Kathleen McMullen.

The Krewe gave one ultimatum: Give up the key or prepare for the pirates to invade.

“Our captain petitions your key, please do not say no, Arrghhh!” one of the pirates said.

Mayor Castor was unphased by their demands, refusing to hand over the key.

“We got the key and we are not giving it away!” The Mayor said. “Who would let a group like this take over their city? The wonderful fair city of Tampa is going to fight until the death!”

The pirates promised to return Saturday to make another attempt during the historic Gasparilla Invasion.

“If you haven’t seen this before you’re in for a big treat!” said one pirate.

The Gasparilla Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. At 1 p.m. Mayor Castor will decide whether to surrender the key to the city. If she does, at 2 p.m. the parade of pirates begins down Bayshore Boulevard.