Man runs Gasparilla Distance Classic to give back after battle with cancer, ‘alien’ tumor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Lulofs lived his own version of the movie Alien.

“I called it an alien because it was basically like the movie Alien. Something coming out of your chest, it was right there under my rib cage,” said Lulofs.

At 30 years old, Lulofs was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with an 8-centimeter mass behind his lungs.

“I very much thought I was indestructible, and all of sudden ended up with stage 4 cancer. Very very scary,” said Lulofs.

He endured six months of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. In Jan. 2011, he was declared cancer-free. He credits the proven drug therapy for his recovery, and now gives back to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by running races and raising money.

“I was able to get out there and give back for a medicine that was 35 years proven,” said Lulofs.

Lulofs is part of the LLS Team In Training running program that raises money and awareness for research in the fight against cancer.

“I’ve now run 10 marathons with LLS,” he explained.

But 20 weeks into training for that first marathon, Lulofs got another blow: a rare tumor on his adrenal gland tissue called Pheochromocytoma. It kept him from running that marathon, but once again, he beat that too and kept on running. He is currently training to run the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half marathon on February 23.

“Cancer shouldn’t define you. Go out and do what makes you happy,” said Lulofs.

