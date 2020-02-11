Man runs Gasparilla Distance Classic to give back after battle with cancer, ‘alien’ tumor

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Lulofs lived his own version of the movie Alien.

“I called it an alien because it was basically like the movie Alien. Something coming out of your chest, it was right there under my rib cage,” said Lulofs.

At 30 years old, Lulofs was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with an 8-centimeter mass behind his lungs.

“I very much thought I was indestructible, and all of sudden ended up with stage 4 cancer. Very very scary,” said Lulofs.

He endured six months of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. In Jan. 2011, he was declared cancer-free. He credits the proven drug therapy for his recovery, and now gives back to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by running races and raising money.

“I was able to get out there and give back for a medicine that was 35 years proven,” said Lulofs.

Lulofs is part of the LLS Team In Training running program that raises money and awareness for research in the fight against cancer.

“I’ve now run 10 marathons with LLS,” he explained.

But 20 weeks into training for that first marathon, Lulofs got another blow: a rare tumor on his adrenal gland tissue called Pheochromocytoma. It kept him from running that marathon, but once again, he beat that too and kept on running. He is currently training to run the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half marathon on February 23.

“Cancer shouldn’t define you. Go out and do what makes you happy,” said Lulofs.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack"

Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say"

Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say"

Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss