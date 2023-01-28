TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahoy, me mateys! Pirates are invading Tampa for this year’s Gasparilla.

The invasion is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. when the “Jose Gasparilla,” the only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, will make its way into the city from the Hillsborough Bay and into the Seddon Channel.

Roads are already beginning to close as local law enforcement offers shut off areas for pedestrian safety.

Following the invasion, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and community hero Matt Parrish will lead the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest at 2 p.m.

Over 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, several bands, and the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates will journey down Bayshore Boulevard.