TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the pirate invasion approaching, some of us are already prepped and ready to party, but others are still putting the finishing touches on their outfits.

Tons of last-minute shoppers browsed through the South Tampa Trading Company store on Friday.

“I hadn’t made up my mind what I wanted yet, so I let the time run out. I knew I could come here and get everything I needed,” Tampa Bay Resident Sulucinda Askew said.

Some were looking for the perfect pirate hat and accessories, others needed decor for their homes.

“So I want an eye patch, maybe a mustache, some gold accessories, and a parrot,” Abby Viglia said. “I’m trying to go for the girl version of Jack Sparrow. That’s the vibe.”

South Tampa Trading Company will be open on Friday until 8 p.m.

Pirate Fashions will also be open Friday until 9 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., according to their website.