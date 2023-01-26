TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gasparilla Pirate Fest will bring crowds, good times and a colorful parade to downtown Tampa.

Paradegoers can see more than 100 krewes, marching bands and dance groups traverse a route along Bayshore Boulevard, tossing glittering strings of beads into the crowd.

This year’s pirate invasion will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A vibrant flotilla will emerge at the south end of Hillsborough Bay and travel toward Seddon Channel before docking at the Tampa Convention Center around 1 p.m. Then the mayor will surrender the key to the city.

The Captain and his Krewe will then celebrate their capture of the city with the 4.5-mile parade along Bayshore, showering the streets with beads and treasures. The parade will begin at Bay to Bay and Bayshore and end at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

If you’re not able to make it out for the festivities, you can still watch the parade and invasion live on WFLA Now.

J.B. Biunno and meteorologist Amanda Holly will provide live coverage of the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now with reporter Nicole Rogers, starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Reporter Jack Royer will be in Eagle 8, reporting from the sky.

The Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. Anchors Keith Cate and Jennifer Leigh will host the live broadcast. Anchor Josh Benson will join them from the parade route.

You’ll be able to watch both events on WFLA.com and WFLA’s Facebook page Saturday. You can also follow along on WFLA’s live blog, which will be posted the day of the event.

You can find more Gasparilla coverage on wfla.com/gasparilla.