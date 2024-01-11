TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost time for pirates to invade Tampa Bay! As thousands flock to downtown Tampa for the 2024 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, here are a few things partying pirates should know before invading the streets.

Throughout the city, thirsty and weary pirates will be allowed to openly carry and consume alcoholic beverages during Gasparilla festivities. While parade-goers will have several places to quench their thirst, consuming alcoholic beverages is prohibited in nearby neighborhoods or anywhere outside of the “legal alcohol zone,” also known as the Gasparilla Wet Zone.

According to the city of Tampa, this year’s wet zone will stretch from the parade staging area at W. Gandy Blvd., down the length of the parade route along Bayshore Blvd., and into downtown Tampa. There will be nine alcohol vendors along the way.

A full map of the 2024 Gasparilla Wet Zone can be seen below:

While drinking will be permitted throughout areas in Tampa, the city is reminding Gasparilla participants to follow these policies: