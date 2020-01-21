Gearing up for Gasparilla: Pirates try to take over City Hall

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla came barging into downtown with cannons and more Tuesday, looking for Mayor Jane Castor and the key to the city.

The Krewe wanted a peaceful surrender from the Mayor or they promised a Saturday invasion.

Mayor Castor had reinforcements known as ‘Castor’s Krewe’ who helped keep the pirates out of the mayor’s office.

In the end, Mayor Castor did not give the key to the city to Ye Mystic Krewe. While the pirates were not happy, they promised to return on Saturday for the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates.

