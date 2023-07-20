More than 100 floats drive in Gasparilla’s Parade of Pirates. (WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasparilla tickets for Tampa’s signature events are going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Children’s Gasparilla, taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20. The alcohol-free event will kick off the return of the Gasparilla season.

Tickets for the Children’s event start at $48.

The main invasion is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27 starting at 11:30 a.m. The one and only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, Jose Gasparilla, will emerge at the South end of Hillsborough Bay.

Hundreds of boats will follow across Hillsborough Bay and into Seddon Channel.

The invasion is free to the public.

General tickets for assigned seating start at $65. Tickets for the Invasion Brunch Experience are $148.

Early bird pricing for reserved seating for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates will end on Dec. 31.

The website states there are no refunds or exchanges on the tickets.

Tickets can be purchased on the Gasparilla website.