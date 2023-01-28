TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasparilla season doesn’t end with the Parade of Pirates.

From half-marathons to festivals, several events are scheduled for the months ahead to keep the Gasparilla spirit going.

Organizers say the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is “the largest illuminated night parade in the South.” The Knights of Sant’ Yago will lead krewes, businesses and other organizations on a parade down 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Gasparilla Outbound Voyage: March 4

The Gasparilla Outbound Voyage event will take place at Sparkman Warf. The pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will celebrate their conquest of Tampa. They’ll have one more conversation with the mayor before heading back out to sea.

The Gasparilla Outbound Voyage celebration runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4.

Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Feb. 25 – 26

The 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend consists of multiple races of different sizes – from a 5K to a half marathon – along Bayshore Blvd.

For more information or to sign up for a race, click here.

Gasparilla Festival of The Arts: March 4 – 5

During the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, artists from Florida and across the country will show off their work, which includes ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood, according to the festival website.

Artists will vie for $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $77,000 in prize money. The festival also includes live entertainment.

The festival runs from March 4 to March 5 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.

Gasparilla International Film Festival: March 23 – 26

The Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) showcases independent narrative films and documentaries. The festival’s opening night will be held in the Tampa Theatre, with other events and screenings will be in held in Ybor City and throughout the Tampa Bay area. Filmmakers will compete for prizes from judges and the audience.

The festival runs from March 23 – 26.

Gasparilla Music Festival: TBD

No dates have been announced for the 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival