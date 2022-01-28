Gasparilla sailing route changed due to inclement weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will revise the sailing route of the Gasparilla Invasion planned for Jan. 29.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla announced Friday afternoon that the Jose Gasparilla ship, led by Captain Peter Lackman, will begin sailing at noon Saturday from Port Tampa Bay.

The Jose Gasparilla will sail up the Ybor Channel, around Harbour Island, and into the Seddon Channel. They’ve set their sights on the Tampa Convention Center, where they’ve commanded Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the key at 1 p.m.

People are advised not to take part this year given the forecast of high winds and rough water. A small craft advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday. The advisory states boaters can expect northwest winds 20 kt (23 mph) to 25 kt (28 mph) with gusts up to 30 kt (34 mph) and seas of 6 to 9 feet from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“In the interest of boater safety, we strongly discourage small vessels from participating in this year’s flotilla and recommend guests enjoy the invasion and parade from land,” Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla said in a statement. “Additionally, anyone considering boating on parade day should monitor weather and small craft advisories and carefully follow any recommendations made by the United States Coast Guard and law enforcement.”

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at noon and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.