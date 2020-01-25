Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We haven’t reached the weekend yet but Gasparilla pirates are already causing trouble in the Tampa Bay area.

On Tuesday morning, while some of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla warned Mayor Jane Castor about the impending pirate invasion, other Krewe members were invading local hospitals.

“Outside of the invasion, this is our favorite event. We get to visit the hospitals,” said Shamus Warren with the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

Argh, Matey. The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla invaded Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on January 21 and shared their pirate booty with our patients.

The Krewe went to visit the tykes at Tampa General Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and AdventHealth Tampa.

The pirates stormed the halls and went door-to-door, passing out beads, stuffed parrots and other treasures.

The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla stormed AdventHealth Tampa and took over the Women’s Health Pavilion to check on the ‘wee tikes’ in our care.

“I am a dad, so it is always tough when you see kids that are sick or hurt. To be able to take their mind off these things, it makes it all worthwhile for us,” said Warren.

The YMKG pirates even took the time to give a hardy “Yarr” to a new mom.

Warren, who has been a pirate with Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla for the last 21 years, tells 8 On Your Side that while the parade attracts hundreds of thousands, their goal is to make sure those who are in the hospital also have a chance to experience the spirit of Gasparilla.

“Hopefully we can bring a little bit of the joy and the pirate experience that we get to do every year,” said Warren.

