TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although we are still a few days away from the first day of the Gasparilla Music Festival, preparations have already begun in Downtown Tampa.

The two-day event will take place at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the festival will have multiple stages to listen to music at, including the main stage at Curtis Hixon Park, near the Straz Center, Tampa Convention Center and Sparkman Wharf.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the non-profit organization Recycled Tunes. The program works to provide instruments to local students who attend Title I schools.

General admission tickets are $80 for both days and $50 for a single day. Children 12 years and under can attend for free. You can purchase tickets to the festival on their website here.

To view the full lineup and find more information about the event, visit the Gasparilla Music Festival website.