TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gasparilla Music Festival returns to downtown Tampa in April, but this time at a different venue.

The two-day festival will take place at Curtis Hixon Park on April 29 and 30, but music fans will also encounter performances at venues along the Riverwalk, like Sparkman Warf and the Straz Center.

Tampa Bay music fans eagerly awaited the 2023 festival announcement after it was determined the event would have to find a new location due to structural issues at Kiley Gardens.

“GMF did not flinch when informed by the city that Kiley Gardens is currently unable to be used due to water intrusion issues,” David Cox of the Gasparilla Music Foundation wrote in a news release. “While this news has led to changes in the festival layout, it has also opened up exciting new opportunities to expand the festival’s footprint and create amazing new experiences.”

Headliners include Atlanta-based rap duo Run the Jewels, Canadian electro-funk group Chromeo, and Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo’s almost dead. The festival will be Run the Jewels’ first Florida show since 2018 and is part of the group’s 10th anniversary tour.

2023 Gasparilla Music Festival lineup (Courtesy: Gasparilla Music Festival)

This year’s Gasparilla Music Festival features local food vendors and breweries, as well as activities like the fan-favorite silent disco.

“It’s a transitional year for GMF as we adapt to the challenges of rapidly growing downtown development,” said Melanie Rouse, GMF Board President. “We’re looking forward to celebrating one last year in Curtis Hixon with a sensational lineup. We’re very excited to establish our new home at Julian B Lane Park in 2024 where we can grow for years to come and remain an integral part of the downtown landscape.”

Tickets are available for the weekend and for individual days, with VIP options. VIP tickets include access to a VIP tent and bar, front-of-stage viewing at the Curtis Hixon main stage, and air-conditioned bathrooms. VIP ticketholders also have a special entrance.

General admission tickets are $80 for two days and $50 for one day. VIP tickets are $125 for one day and $200 for two days. You can purchase tickets to the festival on their website here.

To view the full lineup and find more information about the event, visit the Gasparilla Music Festival website.