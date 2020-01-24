Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Torrie Johnson left her South Tampa home early in the morning for a workout. She came back home and the next time she walked out to her car, there were two warnings on her windshield from the Tampa Police Department, telling her she’d parked in a no-parking zone set up for Gasparilla.

“I don’t know where to go now. I’m about to leave and when I come back, where do I go?” Johnson asked when she saw the notices.

In 2019, the Tampa Police Department handed out more than 600 parking warnings for Gasparilla and wrote 136 citations for people who ignored the warnings.

Torie Johnson says she’ll have to find another place to park for the weekend.

“We don’t have a parking garage, so I guess it’s go find parking and pay to come home,” said Johnson.

Jennie Fenley obtained a parking permit so she can work at a Hyde Park Daycare. Still, she came out Friday to find a parking warning on her car.

“They ticket and tow if you do not have a parking pass. Like now, I just got a warning on my car, which luckily it was just a warning, but I have been ticketed before,” said Fenley.

It’s estimated nearly a half-million spectators will invade South Tampa for the Gasparilla parade. The event has become the third-largest parade in the United States.

Gasparilla attracts thousands of visitors to Tampa every year, hotels are booked, bars and restaurants are packed, but for some South Tampa businesses, it’s not worth the effort to stay open on Saturday.

Rooster’s Men’s Grooming on Howard Avenue, say they plan to close ahead of the big day.

“It does affect us. We actually close down the shop because there is no way for customers to come in and out,” said manager Jose Vasquez.

He plans to open on Sunday to take care of his customers, at least the ones who survive the parade.

MORE GASPIRALLA STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss