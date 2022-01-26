Gasparilla forecasted to be coldest in over a decade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The forecast keeps getting chillier for this year’s Gasparilla parade, it looks like we will only be in the upper 40s at the warmest point of the day on Saturday.

Gusty winds out of the northeast will make it feel even chillier, with wind chill temperatures in the low 40s.

Looking back at the previous 10 Gasparillas, this year’s parade will be significantly colder. 6 of the 10 previous Gasparilla parades were held with temperatures in the 70s.

The 4 Gasparilla parades chillier than 70° were in 2019, 2017, 2016, and 2014.

The 2019 Gasparilla Parade day began at 47° and only warmed up to 63° that day. Two years before that we started the day at 49° and only warmed up to 58°- which was previously the coldest Gasparilla of this 10 year stretch. In 2016 we warmed up to 68° from a cool morning ay 50°. Before that, in 2014 we saw temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm into the mid 60s.

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.