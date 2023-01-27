You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pirates are ready to take over the city of Tampa!

If you’re already trying to figure out your game plan for Gasparilla, the city has released information on parking. Here are some of the options for parking downtown on Jan. 28. The city recommends prepaying for parking to make sure you have a spot downtown for the invasion and parade.

Pam Iorio Parking Garage

Located at South Florida Avenue and Channelside Drive

Opens at 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$20 per vehicle

Tampa Convention Center Garage

Located at Tampa Street and Brorein Street

Opens 24/7

$20 per vehicle

Located on Whiting Street between Franklin Street and Florida Avenue

Opens at 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$20 per vehicle

Whiting Street Garage

Located on North Morgan Street

Opens at 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$20 per vehicle

Selmon Expressway Downtown Parking Lots

Opens at 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$20 per vehicle

Located on Ashley Street, south of Cass Street

Open 24/7

$20 per vehicle

The garage will be closed from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. due to the parade route. You cannot get into our out of this garage until after 6 p.m.

Twiggs Street Garage

Located on Twiggs Street, west of Nebraska Avenue

Open 24/7

Normal hourly rates with a $9 maximum

Centro Ybor Garage

Located at 5th Avenue and 15th Street

Open 24/7

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Palm Avenue Garage

Located at 13th Street and 9th Avenue

Open 24/7

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Royal Regional Lot

Located at Tampa Street and Fortune Street

Opens 24/7

$20 per vehicle

Scott Street Lot

Located at Morgan Street and Scott Street

Opens 24/7

$20 per vehicle

Metered Parking

Meters on Kennedy Boulevard and south of Kenney Boulevard will be enforced from 8 a.m. through midnight

How to Get Around