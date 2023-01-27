You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re officially one day away from pirates invading the City of Tampa. The 106th Gasparilla invasion and parade of pirates kicks off Saturday.

It’s a tradition that been around for more than a century. Around 300,000 people are expected to come join in on the fun tomorrow. It’s one of Tampa’s largest parties.

“I think it will be one of our biggest and best yet,” said Maiken Stefany, EventFest.

Stefany said it’s all hands-on deck preparing for the hundreds of thousands of people who will take part in Gasparilla on Saturday!

“Just the concept of pirates invading a city, it’s a tradition, it’s 100 plus years long,” she said. “I think that Gasparilla is really special in the memories that provides for the community.”

The Jose Gasparilla will set sail from Ballast Point at 11:30 a.m. kicking off all the pirate themed events. The flotilla is a sight to see, with all the pirates followed by hundreds of other boats making its way into the Seddon Channel.

When the pirate ship arrives at the Tampa Convention Center, pirates will demand Mayor Castor hand over the key to the City.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. on Bay to Bay and Bayshore. It’ll include more than 100 floats, five marching bands and 50 krewes.

“Pick a meeting spot in case anyone gets separated that’s where you’re supposed to go and be aware of your surroundings,” said Stefany. “If you see something say something. If you see something that’s out of place make sure you tell law enforcement or the local security whoever is closest to you.”

Law enforcement agencies have been preparing to their safety plans as well as discussing how they’ll respond to a situation if one should arise. Authorities also asking for your help — if you see something say something.

