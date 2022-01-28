Gasparilla 2022: Where to park & get around for Parade of Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pirates are ready to take over the city of Tampa!

If you’re already trying to figure out your game plan for Gasparilla, the city has released information on parking. Here are some of the options for parking downtown on Jan. 29. The city recommends prepaying for parking to make sure you have a spot downtown for the invasion and parade.

Tampa Convention Center Garage

Located at Tampa Street and Brorein Street

Opens 24/7

$15 per vehicle

Ft. Brooke Garage

Located on Whiting Street between Franklin Street and Florida Avenue

Opens at 7 a.m.

$15 per vehicle

Poe Garage

Located on Ashley Street, south of Cass Street

Open 24/7

$15 per vehicle

The garage will be closed from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. due to the parade route. You cannot get into our out of this garage until after 6 p.m.

Twiggs Street Garage

Located on Twiggs Street, west of Nebraska Avenue

Open 24/7

Normal hourly rates with a $9 maximum

Centro Ybor Garage

Located at 5th Avenue and 15th Street

Open 24/7

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Palm Avenue Garage

Located at 13th Street and 9th Avenue

Open 24/7

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Royal Regional Lot

Located at Tampa Street and Fortune Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$10 per vehicle

Scott Street Lot

Located at Morgan Street and Scott Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$5 per vehicle

Metered Parking

Meters on Kennedy Boulevard and south of Kenney Boulevard will be enforced from 8 a.m. through midnight

How to Get Around

The TECO Line Streetcar System will offer free continuous streetcar service from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until 2:00 a.m. Sunday. If you’re parking in Ybor City, you’ll want to take the streetcar from Station #2 in Centro Ybor, at 16th Street and 8th Avenue to station 10 downtown at Dick Greco Plaza..

Stations 3 and 4 will be closed from 10 AM – 2 PM

Stations 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be closed until 2 PM

Stations 1 and 11 will be closed all day

HART is providing free bus shuttle service from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. Pick-up and drop-off locations in Ybor City are: Station #3 at Streetcar Society Station, located at 15th Street and 8th Avenue Station #4 at Cadrecha Station, located at 13th Street and 7th Avenue

Pirates parking at the Port Authority garage can use the free bus shuttle service from Station #10 at Dick Greco Plaza.

CHANNEL DISTRICT – Ride a FREE bus shuttle with continuous service from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. between Channel District (near Station 7 Cumberland Ave.) and Downtown Tampa (Station 10 Dick Greco Plaza)

DOWNTOWN TAMPA – Ride HART to Marion Transit Center in Downtown Tampa with a $4 all-day pass. Purchase with the Flamingo Fares mobile app, on the bus with cash only (no change provided), or in advance at HART retail outlets. Monthly passes can also be used.

You can learn more about the Tampa Streetcar and HART shuttle here.

You can watch Saturday’s pirate invasion on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m.