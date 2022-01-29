Gasparilla 2022 blog: What to know before you go

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at noon and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahoy me mateys and shiver me timbers! The pirates are about to invade Tampa and we all need to be ready to walk the plank. Yes, the pirates will invade even in the cold.

Before the Gasparilla 2022 invasion and parade begin, there are some things to know about the beloved Tampa tradition.

Gasparilla has been hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla since 1904 and is celebrating its 106th year.

The Jose Gasparilla ship arrives from the Port of Tampa Bay at noon usually followed by hundreds of boats before it moves up the Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbour Island. However, this year Tampa officials are asking more boaters to become landlubbers because of the small craft advisory.

When the Jose Gasparilla docks at the Convention Center about 1 p.m., Mayor Jane Castor will surrender the key to the city to the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. The pirates take the key and celebrate with a victory parade down Bayshore Boulevard, sharing their wealth of beads along the way.

There will be 103 floats participating in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, marching bands and more than 50 krewes. You can even see News Channel 8’s first-ever Gasparilla Parade float called “Faces of 8”.

The invasion begins at 12:00 p.m. with the 4.5-mile parade following from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The official Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest party is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Gasparilla parade is the third-largest in the country and WFLA.com will have all the videos and photos for you to feel like you’re a pirate yourself.