Gasparilla 2021 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The 2021 Gasparilla festivities have been canceled due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hoped to safely and effectively hold Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, but believe it is our community’s best interest to refrain from hosting festivities this year,” said Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Peter Lackman. “The pirate invasion will continue in 2022, with the excitement and revelry that Tampa Bay has come to know and love.”

The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates was scheduled to take place on April 17, but likely won’t happen until Jan. 29 of next year. The children’s parade will be the week before. The closing event, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s Outbound Voyage, will happen Feb. 26, 2022.

Gasparilla has been held in Tampa almost every year since 1904. The festivities include an invasion by José Gaspar, a mythical pirate who, according to folklore, raided the west coast of Florida during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG) has organized Gasparilla since its inception.

Organizers said children’s parade ticket holders can get a refund or a credit on their account for the 2022 festivities. Those who keep the credit will get an extra 15% bonus in value to be used towards more tickets or merchandise, or be donated to the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Community Fund, which supports local scholarships and community food programs.

Ticket holders can get more information by contacting (813) 251-8844 or office@eventfest.com.