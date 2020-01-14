Gasparilla 2020: Where to park for Parade of Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost time for pirates to take over the City of Tampa!

Gasparilla season is here and we’re less than two weeks away from the main event: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

If you’re already trying to figure out your game plan for Gasparilla, the city has released information on parking. Here are some of the options for parking downtown on Jan. 25. The City of Tampa recommends prepaying for parking to make sure you have a spot downtown for the parade.

Tampa Convention Center Garage

Located at Tampa Street and Brorein Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$10 per vehicle

Ft. Brooke Garage

Located on Whiting Street between Franklin Street and Florida Avenue

Opens at 7 a.m.

$10 per vehicle

Poe Garage

Located on Ashley Street, south of Cass Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$10 per vehicle

The garage will be closed from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. due to the parade route. You cannot get into our out of this garage until after 6 p.m.

Twiggs Street Garage

Located on Twiggs Street, west of Nebraska Avenue

Opens at 7 a.m.

Normal hourly rates of $1.20 per hour with a $7 daily maximum

This is an automated facility with a pay station that collects payment upon exit

Centro Ybor Garage

Located at 5th Avenue and 15th Street

Opens at 6 a.m.

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Palm Avenue Garage

Located at 13th Street and 9th Avenue

Opens at 6 a.m.

Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum

Royal Regional Lot

Located at Tampa Street and Fortune Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$10 per vehicle

Scott Street Lot

Located at Morgan Street and Scott Street

Opens at 7 a.m.

$5 per vehicle

Metered Parking

Meters on Kennedy Boulevard and south of Kenney Boulevard will be enforced from 8 a.m. through midnight

