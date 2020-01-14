Gasparilla 2020: Where to park for Parade of Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost time for pirates to take over the City of Tampa!
Gasparilla season is here and we’re less than two weeks away from the main event: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.
If you’re already trying to figure out your game plan for Gasparilla, the city has released information on parking. Here are some of the options for parking downtown on Jan. 25. The City of Tampa recommends prepaying for parking to make sure you have a spot downtown for the parade.
Tampa Convention Center Garage
- Located at Tampa Street and Brorein Street
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- $10 per vehicle
Ft. Brooke Garage
- Located on Whiting Street between Franklin Street and Florida Avenue
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- $10 per vehicle
Poe Garage
- Located on Ashley Street, south of Cass Street
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- $10 per vehicle
- The garage will be closed from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. due to the parade route. You cannot get into our out of this garage until after 6 p.m.
Twiggs Street Garage
- Located on Twiggs Street, west of Nebraska Avenue
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- Normal hourly rates of $1.20 per hour with a $7 daily maximum
- This is an automated facility with a pay station that collects payment upon exit
Centro Ybor Garage
- Located at 5th Avenue and 15th Street
- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum
Palm Avenue Garage
- Located at 13th Street and 9th Avenue
- Opens at 6 a.m.
- Standard hourly rate with a $9 maximum
Royal Regional Lot
- Located at Tampa Street and Fortune Street
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- $10 per vehicle
Scott Street Lot
- Located at Morgan Street and Scott Street
- Opens at 7 a.m.
- $5 per vehicle
Metered Parking
- Meters on Kennedy Boulevard and south of Kenney Boulevard will be enforced from 8 a.m. through midnight
MORE GASPARILLA COVERAGE: