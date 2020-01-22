Live Now
Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Gasparilla

TAMPA, F;a. (WFLA) – Ahoy me mateys! The pirates are about to invade the city and we all need to be ready to walk the plank.

Before the Gasparilla 2020 parade begins, there are some things to know about the beloved Tampa tradition.

Gasparilla has been hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla since 1904
and is celebrating its 105th year.

The “official” flotilla is comprised of 15 additional vessels 65’ or longer and is accompanied by a fleet of over 500 private vessels.

There will be 116 floats participating in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. YMKG will have nine floats participating in the Parade of Pirates.

Tampa Police Department Officer Roy Paz with the “Responsibility Matters” campaign reminds parade-goers alcohol is only allowed on the parade route for those of age and only drinks supplied by official vendors.

The invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. with the parade following from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The official Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest party is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gasparilla festivities are free to attend. Reserved seats are available. CLICK HERE for tickets.

