Gasparilla 2020: Legal wet zones & banned items

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla is almost upon us and 8 On Your Side has more tips to keep you safe during the Invasion and Parade of Pirates on Saturday.

Wet zones have been established along the parade route and in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The City of Tampa says consuming alcohol on public property outside these wet zones is prohibited.

(City of Tampa)

There are several Gasparilla charity beer gardens located throughout the event. One hundred percent of the net revenue supports local Tampa Bay charities.

There is a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking and disruptive behavior.

Coolers, kegs or vessels that provide mass distribution of alcohol are not permitted along the route.

Glass containers are also not allowed along the route.

The city says on its website that all bags and backpacks are subject to search.

Prohibited items include:

Outside food or beverage (the Gasparilla Pirate Fest website states there are over 100 food, beverage and novelty vendors located throughout the event)

Styrofoam cups or containers

Advertising of any product or service

Class containers (City Ordinance)

Coolers (Soft-sided coolers and lunch bags are permitted for childcare and medical needs)

Contests or lotteries of any kind

Grills

Tents

Fence, stakes or rope (to reserve space for parade viewing)

Sampling, giveaways, or selling of any product or service

Scooters

Solicitation or database development of any kind

Vehicles

Weapons

Illegal drugs

MORE GASPARILLA COVERAGE: