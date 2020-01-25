Families, businesses create own Gasparilla parade traditions

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Gasparilla has been a long standing tradition in Tampa since 1904.

Since then, families and businesses have created their own traditions around the parade that draws hundreds-of-thousands to the Tampa Bay area.

Gary Burgraff and his grandchildren built their own float and have been featured in past Gasparilla parades.











“We won the best one in the children’s parade five years ago,” Burgraff said.

On Saturday, Gary and his eight grandchildren came to the Gasparilla parade with the boat from their former float to watch from the sidelines, a tradition they have been doing for years.

“We have eight grandkids down here, one of them has a birthday. We celebrate this every year for his birthday. We built this ship five years ago and we bring it up here every year,” he said.

Then there is Carlos Gonzales, who runs a national food vendor, La Autentica.

Gonzales, who travels all across the country, says La Autentica always makes a stop in Tampa for Gasparilla, telling 8 On Your Side, Gasparilla is always big for his business.











“We go all over the United States. We have been coming here since I was a teen, I am 40 now,” Gonzales said.

If you missed Gasparilla, click here for a full recap.

