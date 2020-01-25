Families, businesses create own Gasparilla parade traditions

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Gasparilla has been a long standing tradition in Tampa since 1904.  

Since then, families and businesses have created their own traditions around the parade that draws hundreds-of-thousands to the Tampa Bay area.

Gary Burgraff and his grandchildren built their own float and have been featured in past Gasparilla parades. 

“We won the best one in the children’s parade five years ago,” Burgraff said.

On Saturday, Gary and his eight grandchildren came to the Gasparilla parade with the boat from their former float to watch from the sidelines, a tradition they have been doing for years. 

“We have eight grandkids down here, one of them has a birthday. We celebrate this every year for his birthday. We built this ship five years ago and we bring it up here every year,” he said.

Then there is Carlos Gonzales, who runs a national food vendor, La Autentica.   

Gonzales, who travels all across the country, says La Autentica always makes a stop in Tampa for Gasparilla, telling 8 On Your Side, Gasparilla is always big for his business.

“We go all over the United States. We have been coming here since I was a teen, I am 40 now,” Gonzales said.

If you missed Gasparilla, click here for a full recap. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’"

Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates"

WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss