Early bird tickets for 2022 Gasparilla festivities go on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla has announced advance ticket sales for the 2022 Children’s Gasparilla, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

Advance admission tickets for all events will be available beginning Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m., and expire on Friday, Dec. 31.

Early bird tickets for reserved bleacher seating for the Children’s Parade start at $45 per person, and additional reserved seating options are available, starting at $55 per person.

Bleacher seating for early birds at the Parade of Pirates starts at $55 per person. Combo ticket packages, which include access to the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch and the Parade of Pirates, will start at $160 per person.

First Mate Tickets (single-row, chair seating) will start at $65 per person and Scully’s Hospitality Experience, which includes bleacher seating, buffet lunch, and more will start at $135 per person.

Ticket orders are subject to sales tax, shipping fees and a $10 handling charge per order.

To buy tickets, visit GasparillaTreasures.com or call (813) 251-8844. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.