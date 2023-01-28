TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While Gasparilla is fun for Tampa residents, it can prove dangerous for any manatees that might wander into the middle of the invasion.

About a month before the invasion, a captain goes out every weekend to see if there are any manatees in the invasion area.

Once the big day comes, crews on boats and even Eagle 8 keep an eye out for any manatees in the area.

If a manatee is spotted, teams are deployed to protect the animal and close off the area from private boats.