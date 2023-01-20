TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It will be a busy traffic weekend in downtown Tampa as thousands of tiny pirates hit the streets for the annual Children’s Gasparilla Parade.

Several streets will be closed ahead of the big event, and parking lots are expected to fill up quickly.

If you’re heading to the parade this weekend, plan ahead with the following information in mind.

Road closures

Saturday, Jan. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 4

Bayshore Boulevard Crossovers at DeSoto Avenue, Nance Avenue, Albany Avenue and Gunby Avenue

Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m.

Bayshore Blvd. northbound/southbound from Gandy Boulevard to Platt Street/Channelside Drive

Davis Islands Bridge off-ramp onto northbound Bayshore Boulevard

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:01 a.m.

• Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from Ysabella Ave. to Bayshore Boulevard

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

• To accommodate the pedestrian walkway, one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Bay-to-Bay Boulevard will be closed from MacDill Avenue to Ysabella Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

• Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd. at MacDill Ave

Parking

You won’t be allowed to park in neighborhoods near the parade route, but there are a number of public garages and privately-operated lots throughout downtown Tampa where you can park. Some local organizations and companies will also offer parking on their properties.

You can find the garages and view hourly and daily parking rates on the city’s website.

Public transportation

A free trolley will also be available on the day of the event. The trolley will pick up passengers at Platt Street and Bayshore and drop them off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore. It will also pick up passengers at Bay to Bay and Bayshore and drop them off at Platt and Bayshore. The loop will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the event.

HART has a number of bus routes throughout the county, and you can buy an all-day bus pass for $4 online or on board with cash only. No change is provided. For maps and more information, visit gohart.org.