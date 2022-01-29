‘Celebrates all of Tampa’: Lightning face off against Las Vegas during Gasparilla celebration

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If Saturday wasn’t exciting enough for the City of Tampa during the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the Tampa Bay Lightning are back in town to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

For swashbucklers in the city, it’s an exciting time, after Gasparilla was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 On Your Side ran into Bolts fans waiting on the invasion at Sail Plaza, Saturday afternoon.

(WFLA Photo)

Fan Ryan Erikson wore his Gasparilla-themed Lightning merchandise and was ready to celebrate all day, heading to the game after the pirate festivities.

“It’s an amazing day. It celebrates all of Tampa,” he said. “This is what we all love about living in Tampa. Gasparilla. Having the Lightning on the same day is awesome.”

In 2018, Gasparilla lined up with the National Hockey League’s All-Star Game.