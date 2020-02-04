Black Girls RUN! represents at Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Like many women, Belinda Johnson realized that after she turned 40 she was finding it harder to keep her health in check. A fitness trainer recommended she consider jogging or running. But, getting into the sport wasn’t easy.

“I could only run for 30 seconds until I was out of breath,” Belinda says.

Some of us would toss in the towel, but not Belinda. She says she loves a good challenge!

Belinda slowly worked on extending the distance she could run, tackling a 5k, then an 10k, and then a half marathon. In fact, the 2020 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will be her 10th half marathon!

It was during a Publix Gasparilla race event that Belinda learned of Black Girls RUN!, a national organization that encourages African-American women to live healthier lifestyles through walking, jogging and running.

In 2009, Black Girls RUN! was created in an effort to tackle the growing obesity epidemic in the African-American community and provide encouragement and resources to both new and veteran runners. BGR serves as a fitness resource for runners, and also provides tips and commentary on staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Belinda, who is now an active member of BGR says, “It’s so amazing to be part of a group of women that’s positive, that are trying to live a more healthy lifestyle so we can combat obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure cholesterol issues that are in our community. We have to do something about it.”

With Black Girls RUN! chapters across the country, Belinda, who loves to travel, never goes without someone to join her for a run. That includes her next trip to Vancouver, in May, where she’ll commemorate her 55th birthday by running her first marathon.

If you’re interested in Black Girls RUN! check out the national website or connect with the local chapter on Facebook.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"

Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss