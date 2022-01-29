Baby shark spends first Gasparilla with pirate parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby pirate shark spent his first Gasparilla with his mermaid and swashbuckler parents this weekend.

Lucas Peruchi’s parents, Donald Peruchi and Shelly Baskh, are seasoned veterans when it comes to Gasparilla, living in Tampa.

“I’ve been coming since I was a little girl,” said Baskh.

(WFLA Photo)

8 On Your Side caught up with the couple along Kennedy Boulevard, at the end of the parade route.

Baskh said her son went to the Children’s Parade last week, but this is his first Gasparilla.

The parents were comfortable taking their little one to the end of the parade route.

(WFLA Photo)

“I think as long a you pick a safer area and as long as you maintain your perimeter, you can find the families in any event. You can find the safe spots. You can find the spots sheltered between the trees and you can find the safe corners or the spots that are the most fun, but no real [danger],” Baskh said.

Lucas said he was “100%” excited for this Gasparilla and was most excited to possibly see another baby shark.