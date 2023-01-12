TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pirates will soon take over the City of Tampa, so local, state, and federal agencies are working together to ramp up security.

Gasparilla is the largest event in the area that draws in hundreds of thousands of people.

Weeks ahead of the pirate invasion, Tampa police along with dozens of agencies will be on the land, air, and sea. They want you to know if you see something, say something.

The K9 unit, the mounted patrol, and bike patrol will all be out along parade routes and in the nearby neighborhoods during Gasparilla festivities.

“We have a zero tolerance for underage drinking. Adults should have a plan don’t drive a boat bike or even ride a scooter under the influence,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw, Tampa Police Department.

Bercaw said more than a dozen agencies are working together to ensure a safe and festive parade.

“Take a picture of your kids, especially on the day of the children’s parade,” he said.

That way, if you become separated, officers can use the photo to help reunite your family.

“You could take your phone number identification information and write it on a piece of paper and stick it inside your kids pocket,” said Chief Barbara Tripp, Tampa Fire Rescue.